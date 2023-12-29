Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” Gets Detailed Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is a popular sneaker loved by many around the world. Designed by Nike for basketball legend Michael Jordan, these shoes first hit the market in 1985. Since then, they have become an iconic symbol of style and culture. The Air Jordan 1 High OG features a classic high-top design with a comfortable fit. The upper is made of leather, providing durability and a sleek look. The shoe's sole offers excellent traction, making it suitable for both sports and casual wear.

Available in a wide range of colorways, the Air Jordan 1 High OG allows you to express your individuality and personal style. From the timeless "Bred" to the eye-catching "Chicago" color scheme, there's a design to match every taste. Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has transcended its basketball roots to become a fashion staple for sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear lovers alike. Whether you're on the court or walking the streets, these sneakers will surely turn heads and keep you looking fresh.

"Green Glow" Air Jordan 1 High OG

As always, thanks to @prvt.selection for providing the images and information on this pair. Also, the sneakers feature a green glow rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper has a white leather base with black and green glow leather overlays. Next, the wings logo is found, in black, on a green glow leather panel. Nike branding is found on the tongue in a green glow. Overall, these sneakers are one of the most popular silhouettes of all time and now it's releasing in a clean green glow color scheme.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Green Glow” is going to drop on May 4th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $180 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

