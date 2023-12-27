50 Cent & Taraji P. Henson TV Project May Be Cooking As New Yorker Says He's "Ready To Work"

As Diddy's fall from grace continues to unfold, 50 Cent is solidifying his status as something of a superhero in the entertainment industry. Not only has the "Candy Shop" hitmaker promised he'll donate proceeds from his documentary exposing Sean Combs' troubling past to victims of sexual assault, but he's now also stepping up to ensure Taraji P. Henson stays booked and busy after her emotional revelation about being a Black female actress in 2023.

Just a few weeks ago, the beloved starlet sat down with Gayle King and other entertainers, at which time Henson spoke candidly about suffering from exhaustion, even at this point in her career. "I’m tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost. I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing," the Washington, D.C. native vented to the journalist. More recently, Taraji told the SAG-AFTRA Foundation about deciding to fire her whole team for failing to capitalize on the success of her Empire character.

50 Cent is Eager to Scoop Up Deal with Taraji P. Henson

"Where is my deal? Where’s my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? They had nothing set up," the 53-year-old explained, also noting a spin-off series centred around her that never came to fruition. Thankfully, 50 Cent is making it clear that he wants to see Henson win, and get the money she deserves. "🤦‍♂️They dropped the ball, f**k em @tarajiphenson," he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday (December 26). "I'm ready to work, let's get it! GLG 🚦GreenLightGang 💣 G-Unit Film & TV."

Taraji P. Henson's brave decision to speak out about inequality in the industry seems to be sparking a movement in Hollywood. Keke Palmer followed suit while supporting The Color Purple actress, sharing that she takes on multiple side hustles because she has to, not always because she wants to. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more updates on 50 Cent and your other favourite rappers.

