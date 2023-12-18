Horseshoe G.A.N.G. Repurposes 2021's "SHADY PAST" For Spotify Release

Long Beach, California is where the rap outfit Horseshoe G.A.N.G. calls home. They have been delivering albums and mixtapes for a little over a decade now. To be exact, things got going for them in 2009 with their Circle of Bosses project. These guys thrive in the underground scene and are known for their fun lyrical abilities.

A couple of years ago Horseshoe G.A.N.G came out with an Eminem-inspired album, SHADY PAST. It made its way onto Apple Music in 2021 and if you listen to the songs you will notice something. A lot of the titles are reminiscent of Slim Shady's most iconic tracks. However, that is not the only similar aspect of it.

Listen To SHADY PAST By Horseshoe G.A.N.G.

Horseshoe G.A.N.G. also samples the beats from those hits as well. "Monster" features an interpolated beat of Em's 2020 posthumous collab with Juice WRLD, "Godzilla." For Spotify users, they were not able to enjoy the project. But, to celebrate its second anniversary, the group has decided to bring it to the other DSP powerhouse. The song titles are also tweaked a bit compared to the 2021 release. Stream the project now.

What are your initial thoughts on this "brand-new" album, SHADY PAST, by Horseshoe G.A.N.G.? Is the group's best project of all time, why or why not? Which songs are your favorite from this release? Out of all of the Eminem samples, which one was done the best?

SHADY PAST Tracklist:

FamBizz I'ma Kill You Mad Azz City with Mad Man Way I Am My Name Is Super Bad Woman F.U.B.T. A One Night Stan with Supa Bean Sorry Momma Talkin To Myself with MRK SX Monster Devil Is A Lie with The Lion Heart R.O.D. The Shout Outs Liquor Store Church Freestyles Nice Me Freestyle

