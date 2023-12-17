Gunna Wows Dubai With Exciting Performance, Kills His "Top Off" Rendition

Gunna is taking his talents overseas, and his first of two Dubai performances this weekend was quite the show. Moreover, he performed at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday (December 16), and will also perform on Sunday (December 17) to open the desert resort Blu Oasis. As such, the (former?) YSL affiliate has a lot to look forward to in the United Arab Emirates and other parts of the world. In fact, it's very heartening to see him delve into other genres and scenes that weren't within his Atlanta trap wheelhouse. For example, Sarz and Asake recently brought the College Park native on for an Afrobeat cut, "Happiness."

Furthermore, following his comeback album this year after his YSL RICO trial controversies, seeing him switch his style up has ranged from surprisingly great to mildly entertaining– at least, in this writer's opinion. More genres, world influences, travel experiences, and just general growth as a person will surely yield a lot of happiness, greatness, and success for Gunna. After all, his current space in the rap game, although still established and unwavering, seems destined for conflict. Lil Baby turned against his former partner like many other MCs, and while they'd rather see Wunna fall, it's clear that he won't let any narratives stop him on his journey.

Gunna Performs "Top Off" In Dubai

Regardless of all that, Gunna remains as compelling of a performer as ever, running through verses with methodical pace and making sure every word is felt. Beyond that, it seems like he's going to take things pretty chill this holiday season. Out of the many people in the 30-year-old's life with which he will celebrate it, one specific new addition to his circle has fans particularly interested. He recently threw P Litty, his new boo, a fun birthday shindig, and we're happy that he has someone making his wish come true this winter.

Meanwhile, the Drip Season hitmaker was almost in a car crash recently, and he took it as a sign to update us on new music. Apparently, we might get new material sooner than we think. Do you think there's another hit album from him coming up in 2024? Let us know in the comments and check back in with HNHH for more news and updates on Gunna.

