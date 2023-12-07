Blueface Speaks To "Young Black Kings" In NSFW Message On Instagram

Blueface is certainly quite the wild role model to have, a reality that becomes more and more present with each passing week. Moreover, he recently took to his Instagram page, specifically his Story, to share some words of wisdom for "young Black kings," as he rightfully described them. The California rapper started off by addressing women in men's lives, saying that they can steal hearts, minds, and souls. While it seemed like he was going to stay on this tip for a second, he quickly made us remember that he is the man for antics right now. As such, we can't believe we almost got fooled by the "BDD" MC in this instance.

"If there's one thing that I want you young Black kings to learn from me," Blueface began his (almost) inspirational message. "It's that these women, they can take your heart, they can take your mind, they can take your soul. But they can never take your d**k from you, n***a! So keep your f***ing d**k in your hand, n***a! in your hand, n***a. Keep your d**k in your hand and you gon' be alright at night."

Blueface's Message To Young Black Kings: Watch

Of course, the fact that this is coming from Blueface makes a lot of sense considering all the relationship drama in his life right now. For example, he and his baby mama Chrisean Rock recently got into it when he "rescued" their son from his babysitter, a friend of Chrisean's, at 4AM. Apparently, she was out with her man, and Blue apparently physically fought the friend in this situation, which caused her to lash out at her former partner. Still, it seems like things deescalated quite quickly, but we're sure that the near future will just replace this scandal with another one.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old also participated in a Funny Marco interview where he actually dipped from the whole thing. The comedian couldn't name three songs by him, and it made for a pretty comical moment because we're sure that so many people can relate to that. Regardless, the MILF Music head is always going to make sure that you know who he is and that you contribute to his engagement. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface.

