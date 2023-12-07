Michael Jackson's Earliest Ever Studio Recording Will Be Available Digitally For The First Time

Between his decades-long musical career, Michael Jackson made a ton of material. Because of the King Of Pop's incredible success every scrap of recorded material he's ever been a part of has been circulated online. Or at least that's what many fans would assume but there's a pretty important piece of Jackson's recorded history that hasn't been available online, until now.

The first ever piece of recorded music featuring Michael Jackson's voice dates all the way back to 1967. That's where his group the Jackson 5 recorded their first-ever song "Big Boy." The song has never been available online and isn't on any streaming services but for a limited time, fans will have the opportunity to purchase it. It's being sold by anotherblock, a Swedish blockchain-based music company. Fans can pick from two different versions the first of which is a $25 package that includes the song, its B-side, and downloadable stems from the track. It also has an alternate $100 version which features all of that and files for an additional nine songs from the same recording session as "Big Boy." Check out the announcement below.

Read More: Offset Flexes On Fan With Michael Jackson's Jacket

Michael Jackson's First Ever Recording For Sale Online

Michael Jackson's influence over popular music is still being felt so strongly today. There's an upcoming biopic of Jackson which started filming last month. The movie even features one of his own relatives in the lead role. Jaafar Jackson is taking on the role of his uncle Michael in the film. He impressed fans with both his look and his dance moves in an early sneak peek. Since the film is still pretty early in production, it's unclear when fans will be able to watch it themselves.

In late October of this year, Jackson's classic hit "Thriller" returned to the Hot 100. The song emerges every year around Halloween time as fans stream it enough during the holiday for it to shoot back up the charts. What do you think of Michael Jackson's first-ever recording being sold online nearly 60 years after its original recording? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Michael Jackson's "Thriller" Forever Changed Halloween

[Via]