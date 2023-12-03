Pharrell Previews Swae Lee & Rauw Alejandro Collab At Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

As Louis Vuitton's creative director, you can expect Pharrell to take good care of the aux at its fashion shows. Moreover, he recently hosted one on Friday night (December 1) to show off his new collection for the brand, and was joined by some special guests. Most notably, Swae Lee– the superstar who formed Rae Sremmurd with his brother– and Rauw Alejandro– the Puerto Rican superstar making waves for his sci-fi-inspired take on reggaetón– had a great time at the show, sitting in the runway's front row. Not only that, but Skateboard P actually previewed a collaboration between the two.

Furthermore, Pharrell played the unreleased team-up as the models strutted their stuff. Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro mime-performed their own verses, and then stood up together to dance, sing along, laugh, and show off each other's fits. It's unclear whether the "At The Party" producer actually made this beat, which is a cohesive fusion of reggaetón, R&B, and dancehall stylings. We can safely assume he did, not just because of the circumstance of the premiere, but because it's a pretty awesome groove, too.

Read More: Swae Lee & iLoveMakonnen Go Back & Forth After Call-Out

Rauw Alejandro & Swae Lee Dance To Their Collab At Pharrell's LV Show: Watch

Of course, Pharrell has a long and legendary history of collaborating with amazing artists to make timeless music. However, it's something that he's pretty humble about when comparing himself to his other producer friends, and we had a wholesome example of that with Timbaland recently. While they attended Swizz Beatz's birthday dinner together, they debated over who has the better team-up tracks with Jay-Z. Rather than argue for themselves, they argued for each other's catalog, which is a camaraderie that's rare to see in today's competitive environment.

Meanwhile, there's also a lot of speculation about what Mr. Williams will drop next when it comes to music. Recently, he suggested that N.E.R.D. could be coming back to release new material, which obviously got fans very excited. Hopefully we get some news about this soon, and we can get our hands on this full jam between these entertainers. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Pharrell, Swae Lee, and Rauw Alejandro.

Read More: Rauw Alejandro Rumored To Be Dating Camila Cabello After Rosalia Split

[via]