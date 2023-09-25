Pharrell And Timbaland Debate Who Has The Better Jay-Z Collabs

Timbaland and Pharrell have been friends for a while and they clearly admire each other's work. They crossed paths recently at an event celebrating another production legend. Swizz Beatz recently celebrated his birthday and the celebration was multi-faceted. Pictures of the producer heading out on a double date with Lil Durk made the rounds last week. Now, more content from his birthday festivities is emerging online.

In a new clip two more veteran producers, Pharrell and Timbaland, are discussing their respective work with Jay-Z. As you might expect, things quickly evolved into a debate over who had the better catalog. But there's no ego to be found here as the pair are actually arguing on behalf of each other. “What are we doing? ‘Dirt Off Your Shoulder’!” Pharrell begins giving credit to the Timbaland-producer cut. That started a total back and forth between the two over who's collaborations with the legendary Roc Nation chief were better. Check out the adorable clip below.

Who Has The Better Jay-Z Collabs?

Pharrell has never stuck to just music and earlier this year he expanded his reach into the world of fashion even further. He debuted his first collection as Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week and it was a highly musical affair. Pusha T and Malice reunited Clipse to perform and debut a new song together. Tyler, The Creator, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and many more musicians were in attendance for the show.

Meanwhile, Pharrell has also continued working on new music. He's claimed a few times this year that new tunes could be on the way soon. One moment in particular that hyped fans up is when he said that he had new N.E.R.D songs on the way soon. In another interview last month, he shared that he has over 3 albums worth of new music that he's currently sitting on. Who do you think has the best catalog of collaborations with Jay-Z? Let us know in the comment section below.

