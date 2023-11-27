Chrisean Rock Graces K Suave Music Video, They Flex Their Status

Chrisean Rock and K Suave are a hot social media item right now, and just took their flexing online to a next step. Moreover, the former appeared in the latter's music video for "Cloud9 2," which is a rage-tinged trap banger with all the rap video checkmarks: cars, mansions, women, and more. The two have been pretty tight-knit in the last couple of weeks online, which has caused a lot of conversation given the Baddies star's previous relationship with Blueface. Whether it's a legitimate relationship or just something for the cameras- as disingenuous or disrespectful as that sounds- is up to time to tell.

Furthermore, that's worth mentioning because Chrisean Rock was tangled up with Lil Mabu recently, which drew similar rumors. As such, we don't want to make any immediate assumptions about whether this is a fully romantic bond or two artists pursuing their bag as they should. Regardless, at least it's given K Suave's music and career a bit of a publicity boost in areas that he might not have found an audience in otherwise. After all, if you compare his music to Blueface's and even Chrisean's, they sound quite distinct.

Chrisean Rock Shouts Out Her Appearance In K Suave's New Music Video: Watch

However, one thing's for sure: whatever's going on between the Baltimore native and K Suave, it hasn't stopped her from finding common ground with her former boo. For example, she recently reunited with Blueface for Thanksgiving, spending some quality time as a family with their son, Chrisean Jr., and the California MC's other kids. Overall, this is a welcome and heartening change of pace from their usual fights and beef. For the sake of their own happiness, health, and that of their families, hopefully they keep this behavior up.

Meanwhile, as Suave and Rock's bond develops, we'll see what other antics they get into to stir up the viral pot. It's their bread and butter at this point, and it's hard to not take her relationship history into context here. Nevertheless, let us know what you think about all these moving pieces in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock and K Suave, stick around on HNHH.

