Stunna 4 Vegas Brings Aggressive Track "Punch Me In Again"

Stunna 4 Vegas has been sort of laying low lately after his career really began to take off in 2020. It seems there were a lot of names trying to separate themselves from the rest of the "pandemic pack" if you will. For Vegas, he has mainly been staying afloat with just around 3.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, he is still racking in a decent amount of streams as well. His features on tracks like "Go Stupid" and "NO DRIBBLE" are still some fan-favorite performances.

Part of the reason he might not be that active is because of the birth of his child with Monaleo. It was a heartwarming moment for the couple as the female artist thanked her man for everything. "Thank you for supporting me, uplifting me, catering to my every need. Always putting me first and always encouraging me to reach heights i never thought i could. i’m so glad we got to share this beautiful experience together. i love you more than life!!!!!!!"

Listen To "Punch Me In Again" By Stunna 4 Vegas

However, Stunna is back at work again. This time, it is for his "Punch Me In" series. The latest installment is called "Punch Me In Again." For now, this just under-two-minute track is only on YouTube and Soundcloud. However, Stunna announced on his IG that it would make it to streaming as well.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single by Stunna 4 Vegas, "Punch Me In Again?" Is this the best single the rapper has put out in 2023, and if so, should it be on other DSP platforms? Will he drop an album before the end of the year, or will he wait it out? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Stunna 4 Vegas, as well as all of the best song drops throughout the week.

