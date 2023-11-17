Drake Flirts With Rosalia On New Song “Evil Ways”

Lavender Alexandria
Drake is no stranger to shooting his shot with fellow celebs. Overnight he broke his very short hiatus from releasing new music with the new Scary Hours Edition of his recently released For All The Dogs. The project added an additional 6 songs which have multiple shots fired at people like Joe Budden and Pusha T between them. It also has a reference to Latin music superstar Rosalia, but in that case it's a lot friendlier.

Among the new tracks there's only one new feature. Drake teams up with J. Cole on the song "Evil Ways." It's on that track that Drizzy spits the bar “Next time I get in Rosalía face / I hope she tell her people that we need some space." While he's never collaborated with Rosalia, she does have a song with his frequent collaborator The Weeknd called "LA FAMA." Earlier this year, Rosalia ended her engagement with fellow Latin music star Rauw Alejandro. As a result, dating rumors have followed her ever since though she hasn't been connected to Drake himself yet. Listen to the full song below.

Drake Shoots His Shot With Rosalia

Following the release of the new EP Drake and J. Cole announced extended dates on their joint tour. "It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" will extend into 2024 with the new dates in a variety of American cities. The original leg of the tour which saw Drizzy teaming up with 21 Savage ended last month with an explosive final show in Toronto.

Despite Drake claiming that he intended to take a break from releasing new music, it didn't last long. Many fans cite his ongoing beef with Joe Budden as the reason why he returned so quickly. Budden has pretty harsh criticism of For All The Dogs which sparked an ongoing back and forth between the two online. What do you think of Drake shooting his shot with Rosalia on one of his new songs? Let us know in the comment section below.

