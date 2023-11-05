Mike Jones Wants To Re-Record His Music Like Taylor Swift To Combat Unauthorized Remakes

Mike Jones recently took to Instagram to air his frustrations and reveal some of his tentative plans. According to the hitmaker, people keep copying his music, and he's fed up. He claims that in order to combat this, he wants to channel his inner Taylor Swift and re-record his music.

"Since everybody wanna copy and remake my old sh*t w/o doing the proper business , I’m a do like @taylorswift and just RE RECORD ALL my SINGLES‼️, since these NEW artist think they can do it , SO CAN I , I use to be BIG on Creating Original work & not going back to it to re make it , cuz I can always create new , but I see now year round , all these new artist is steady coming out using it , so I might as well Re make & remix my own sh*t," he explained.

Mike Jones Is Fed Up

"That way it’s no clearance issues right," he continued. "Didn’t kno y’all wanted STILL TIPPIN to be remade every year or every other year , hell that’s all y’all had to say LMAO , I will make it my job to release a remake / sample , what ever y’all wanna call it , with new artists that on the rise! just don’t say sh*t when I’m doing it‼️ #LetsGo …"

His post follows some recent drama with NLE Choppa, which saw the young rapper call Jones out for copyrighting a sample he claims was already cleared. He fired back immediately, saying that if the situation had been handled properly, there wouldn't have been an issue. "Don’t care about getting respect," he wrote. "Especially if the respect wasn’t shown 4 months ago prior to releasing the music without getting the business clear! I told y’all #Welcome2TheMusicBusiness #StayTuned For Receipts & I wish a N***A Would!!!!" What do you think of Mike Jones claiming he wants to re-record his music like Taylor Swift? Do you think it's a good idea? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

