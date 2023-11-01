Yung Miami Shares Her Addams Family-Inspired Halloween Look With Kids

Dozens and dozens of celebrities have taken to social media this week to share their Halloween costumes. With a wide variety of quality and stylistic approaches to choose from there are costume styles for just about everyone. But for those looking for a more wholesome experience, family pics are the way to go. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Summer Walker have already made waves for the adorable costumes they wore with their children.

Next up, it was Yung Miami's turn to show off her adorable family outfit. She and her two children gave their take on The Addams Family in a hilarious new photoshoot she shared to Instagram. While Summer looks great and likely has the most elaborate fit it was her two children that stole the show. They're sporting Pugsley and Wednesday Addams fits that fans in the comments found adorable. "Summer was ready 👏🏾 Jai said ight na you got two more pictures before I walk away," and "he said let's hurry this up🤣🤣 they're so cute awww," two of the top comments joked. Check out the full photoshoot and fan reactions below.

Yung Miami Shows Off Her Whole Family's Halloween Looks

Last month, City Girls made their official return with their new album RAW. It was the first new studio album from the pair since they dropped City On Lock back in 2020. Despite the excitement many fans expressed and the positive reception the album got once it dropped, the sales numbers were very underwhelming.

For her part, Yung Miami didn't seem all that bothered by the low sales. "That's good for a b**ch who voice y'all hate and can't rap😏," she said of the sales numbers that they did achieve. The tweet references common criticisms of Miami that circulate online. After the release of the new album some even suggested that her partner in City Girls, JT, should go solo. What do you think of Yung Miami and her children dressing up as The Addams Family for Halloween? Let us know in the comment section below.

