Pewee Longway Returns With New Album “Who Am I?”

One of the OGs of trap rap is Pewee Longway. Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia he familiarized himself with all of the legends of his time and now he continues to carry the subgenre forward. Of course, he has learned so much from his mentor Gucci Mane, who is undoubtedly one of those founding fathers. Pewee famously signed with Guwop's 1017 label right before he went to prison.

He released many mixtapes and other projects throughout that time. While he is not making a lot of noise in the headlines as of late, that does not mean people are not eager to hear more music. It has been a year since the release of his last album, Live a Lil. On top of that, Peewee's first solo single did not come until late August.

Read More: Drake’s Diamond Bone Chain Is 18 Carats, New Ice Proves How Proud He Is Of “For All The Dogs”

Listen To Who Am I? From Pewee Longway

The title track wound up being the lead single to this new project, Who Am I? After that, he put out one more taster, "Lake Lanier," which is the seventh song in the tracklist. Pewee went light on the features this time. He teams up with Foogiano, another 1017 signee, and MPA Sowop. He appears to be a member of Pewee's label, MPA Bandcamp Music Group. Give the tape a listen above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Pewee Longway, Who Am I? Which tracks are you enjoying the most off of the project so far? Is this the best body of work he has put out in his career? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Pewee Longway, as well as all of the hottest album releases.

Who Am I? Tracklist:

Who Am I? Theyono Baddest (feat. Foogiano) Roll On (feat. MPA Sowop) Georgia Dome Back to that Trappin Lake Lanier My N**** BackEnds 2006 For Me For Granted PoundTown Stay in Ya Bag Coulda Been St Regis Don Julio Outro (Drug Muzik)

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Blasts Jada Pinkett Smith For Her Recent Relationship Revelations