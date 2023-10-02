Outkast Officially Has The First 13x Platinum Rap Album

Outkast isn't only one of the best and most influential rap acts of all time, but they're also one of the most popular. Earlier this year Billboard did a countdown of the best rap groups of all time that had both fans and artists debating. Right at the very top was Outkast, which the publication named as the best rap group of all time. Some fans came out to say that Wu-Tang Clan should have taken the cake. But plenty of others, including Rakim, had no complaints about the choice of the ATL legends at the top spot.

To go with their major critical achievement, the pair have also hit a major new commercial milestone. Their 2003 album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was officially certified 13x platinum. That achievement means that by the RIAA's count, the album has officially sold 13 million copies. While that's an impressive achievement on its own, it gets even more remarkable when compared to other rap albums. The project is now officially the highest-selling rap album of all time, surpassing Eminem's 2002 project The Eminem Show which was certified 12x Platinum last year.

Outkast Have The Highest Selling Rap Album Ever

The certification comes at a good time as the duo are celebrating the 20th anniversary Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Big Boi took to social media to discuss the Grammy-winning album's success and show off the new plaque they received for selling 13 million copies.

Outkast is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of their equally beloved 1998 album Aquemini. To celebrate they shared a new animated music video for the deep cut "SpottieOttieDopalicious." The video racked up over 50k views in the first few days since it was released. Fans still have a lot of love for the duo and continue to wait for a reunion, even though it's repeatedly been shut down. What do you think of Outkast scoring the highest-selling rap album of all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

