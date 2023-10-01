Jrue Holiday Traded To The Celtics For Two First-Round Picks

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics for two first-round picks, Robert Williams III, and Malcolm Brogdon. The first-round picks are the Warriors' 2024 pick and the Celtics' 2029 pick, which is unprotected. Williams III was the 27th overall pick in 2018 and had 8.3 rebounds a game last season. Meanwhile, Brogdon was drafted in 2016 and traded to the Celtics in 2022. He had 14.9 points per game last season. Holiday, who had 19.3 points and 7.4 assists last season, will likely become the Celtics' starting point guard in place of Derrick White.

Holiday's time in Portland only lasted a couple of days, although that was to be expected. Holiday was one of the pieces that moved around the league during the Damian Lillard trade. However, the Blazers made it clear that Holiday was still on the trade block as the team was happy with its complement of young guards. Now he will continue his journey in Boston as part of a Celtics team that has built themselves into a serious Eastern Conference favorite. Earlier in the offseason, the Celtics dealt with the Washington Wizards for a new starting center in Kristaps Porziņģis.

Read More: Damian Lillard Reveals Blazers Made Him Fake Injury For Better Draft Pick

Giannis Sad To Lose Jrue Holiday

One person who won't be happy to have to play Holiday regularly will be Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis, who played with Holiday the last three seasons in Milwaukee, expressed his sadness at losing his highly-regarded teammate. However, in Holiday's place, Giannis will now have new teammate in Damian Lillard.

"Jrue is my fucking brother for life. I love his family, I love him. I appreciate him and I wish him nothing but the best. He blessed me with a fucking championship. He's the one who made that huge steal in Game 5 of the Finals. I went to battle with him multiple times. Fuck basketball. Fuck the media shit. This guy is my brother for life, and it's always going to be like that. He's going to thrive wherever he ends up," Giannis told Bleacher Report.

Read More: Shams Charania Roasted For Tweeting Wrong Damian Lillard Trade

[via]