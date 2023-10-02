Adidas Pro Model x The Simpsons “Poochie” Coming Soon

The Adidas Pro Model is an iconic high-top sneaker, renowned for its timeless design and versatility. Its tall silhouette offers a classic look suitable for both sport and style. Excitement is brewing as Adidas announces an exciting collaboration with The Simpsons. They're set to release a "Poochie" colorway, inspired by the beloved character from the iconic show. This collaboration promises to blend The Simpsons' unique charm and Adidas' renowned quality. The Pro Model features a sturdy leather upper for enduring durability. The iconic three stripes on the sides add a touch of bold style.

With its cushioned midsole, these sneakers deliver all-day comfort, and the rugged rubber outsole ensures excellent traction on any surface. The Simpsons collaboration brings playful details and a design that captures Poochie's essence. This limited-edition sneaker is destined to become a prized possession for sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the show alike. In summary, the Adidas Pro Model, with its classic high-top design, is about to receive an exciting twist with The Simpsons' "Poochie" colorway. It's a fusion of style, comfort, and pop culture that's sure to make a statement on the streets.

"Poochie" The Simpsons x Adidas Pro Model

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a white midsole as well as a white toebox that extends from the midsole. Black leather constructs the uppers, with the tongues and laces a vibrant orange. The sock liner is a vibrant blue as well. The heels also feature purple suede, adding another pop of color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Pro Model x The Simpsons “Poochie” will be released on October 7th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

