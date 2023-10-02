Adidas Rivalry High x The Simpsons “Scratchy” Officially Revealed

The Adidas Rivalry High is an iconic high-top sneaker, celebrated for its timeless design and versatility. Its tall silhouette offers a classic look suitable for both sport and style. Excitement is building as Adidas announces a thrilling collaboration with The Simpsons. They're set to release a "Scratchy" colorway, inspired by the cunning character from the beloved show. This collaboration promises to combine The Simpsons' distinct humor and Adidas' renowned quality. The Rivalry High boasts a robust leather upper for enduring durability. The iconic three stripes on the sides add a touch of bold style.

With its cushioned midsole, these sneakers deliver day-long comfort, and the rugged rubber outsole ensures excellent traction on any surface. The Simpsons collaboration brings playful details and a design that captures Scratchy's character. This limited-edition sneaker is destined to become a prized possession for sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the show alike. In summary, the Adidas Rivalry High, with its classic high-top design, is about to receive an exciting twist with The Simpsons' "Scratchy" colorway. It's a fusion of style, comfort, and pop culture that's sure to turn heads on the streets.

"Scratchy" The Simpsons x Adidas Rivalry High

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole as well as a sail and grey midsole. A sail leather constructs the base of the uppers, with darker grey leather overlays. The 3 stripes are present on the sides, in textured material. White laces match the white tongues with features of the Adidas logo. You can find Scratchy near the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Rivalry High x The Simpsons “Scratchy” will be released on October 7th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

