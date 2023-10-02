Adidas Rivalry Low x The Simpsons “Itchy” Release Details

The Adidas Rivalry Low is a classic sneaker known for its timeless style and comfort. Its low-top design offers versatility for everyday wear and sports. Now, the sneaker world is buzzing with excitement about the upcoming collaboration with The Simpsons. They're releasing an "Itchy" colorway, inspired by the mischievous character from the iconic show. This unique collaboration blends The Simpsons' humor and style with Adidas' quality. The Rivalry Low features a durable leather upper for long-lasting wear. The iconic three stripes on the sides make a bold statement.

Its cushioned midsole provides all-day comfort, while the rubber outsole ensures excellent traction. With The Simpsons collaboration, fans can expect playful details and a design that captures Itchy's spirit. This limited-edition sneaker promises to be a must-have for both sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the show. In summary, the Adidas Rivalry Low is a classic sneaker getting a fresh twist with The Simpsons' "Itchy" colorway. It's a fusion of style, comfort, and pop culture that's sure to make a statement on the streets.

Read More: Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Red Stardust” Officially Unveiled

"Itchy" Adidas Rivalry Low x The Simpsons

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a clean sail rubber sole with a sail midsole. A white and orange leather construct the uppers, with prominent blue leather overlays. The three stripes are present on the sides, in white and orange textured material. White laces complete the design, and Itchy can be found near the heels of the sneakers. As you can see, blue laces also come with this sneaker.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Rivalry Low x The Simpsons “Itchy” will be released on October 7th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Read More: Jordan Zion 3 “Mud, Sweat, and Tears” Officially Revealed

[Via]