Logic And JRB Team Up For Hypnotic New Single “D.A.R.E”

Earlier this week, Logic dropped off a new single alongside JRB, "D.A.R.E." The mellow track tells a tale of getting just a little too high for comfort, pairing amusing lyrics with hypnotic production. Logic teased the atmospheric song a few days back, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the drop.

Now that it's arrived, it's safe to say that listeners aren't disappointed. Distorted vocals blend with an eerie instrumental to create a track perfect for the approaching spooky season. The song's murky accompanying artwork and early-on reference to alien abduction certainly drives this point home.

Logic x JRB - "D.A.R.E"

The track also follows the release of the performer's new mixtape Inglorious Basterd, which he delivered to fans last week. It was made available for free to listeners on Bandcamp, and features 20 random cuts, with samples from Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rick Ross, and more. He teased it back in August, giving fans a taste to come with the song "Still Pushin'."

Logic's had quite the year in terms of releases. Aside from the new single and Inglorious Basterd, he also dropped his eighth studio album, College Park, in February. He spoke to Danny Brown about his output in July, revealing that he's got plenty pent up to share with listeners. “I don’t think it’s an age thing," he explained. "As creatives, we all work differently, you know what I mean? I got this sh*t that’s just pent up in me, y’know, like I write novels, I write movies, I write albums, I have fun, I do, y’know, whatever.” What do you think of Logic's latest track with JRB? Will you be adding "D.A.R.E" to your October playlist? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayo, buy it, break it, roll it, light it, smoke it, inhale it

Really wanna get it over with but all my homies keep wanting to share it

My consciousness it impaired

It's imperative that I come down

Feeling rundown, tryna get sober by sundown

