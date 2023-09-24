Nike Dunk Low “Starry Swoosh” Official Photos

The Nike Dunk Low, a classic sneaker, continues to captivate with its timeless design. Now, Nike is set to drop the all-new "Starry Swoosh" colorway, creating buzz among sneakerheads. This fresh iteration boasts a striking blend of orange and white, ensuring an eye-catching style. Reflective stars adorn the Swoosh, amplifying its iconic emblem. These stars shine bright when hit by light, adding a playful twist to the Dunk's legendary silhouette. Whether you're on the court or strolling the streets, these kicks demand attention.

Nike's craftsmanship remains unparalleled, with durable materials and superior comfort. The Dunk Low "Starry Swoosh" guarantees a snug fit and exceptional support for your every stride. It's a statement piece, a fusion of classic design and modern creativity. Get ready to make heads turn and elevate your sneaker game with the Nike Dunk Low "Starry Swoosh." Stay tuned for the drop date; these kicks are bound to disappear from shelves in a flash. Don't miss your chance to own this celestial-inspired masterpiece.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Grim Reaper” Sample Rumors

"Starry Swoosh" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the base of the uppers, with prominent vibrant orange leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh is on the sides, with reflective stars that shine in the right circumstances. Orange laces and a white tongue complete the design. Finally, black Nike branding is found on the tongues, with orange Nike branding on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Starry Swoosh” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Cortez ’72 “Triple White” Officially Unveiled

[Via]