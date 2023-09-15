50 Cent Reps Drake’s Merch To Workout, Fan Confuses Canadian With Michael Jackson

Celebrities run in to their fans all the time, but it's not often that they share the hilarious encounters with their social media followers. 50 Cent, who has never shied away from speaking his mind about ongoing affairs online, decided to change this on Thursday (September 14). The New York-based rapper hopped on Twitter to reveal that, during a recent workout amid his The Final Lap tour, he was caught lacking in terms of his pop culture history knowledge. Ever the gentleman, though, Fif was sure to say sorry when he learned of his ignorance.

Last night, the father of two shared four photos in a tweet explaining what happened when a woman approached him about his shirt. "I'm in the gym working out and this girl says, 'You like Michael Jackson? 👀." I said, 'This a Drake shirt fool,'" 50 wrote. In the first image, he poses in the black top, which shows nothing more than a close-up of Drake's eyes across his chest. The other images reveal where the 36-year-old got his inspiration from – Jackson's Dangerous World Tour in the early '90s.

50 Cent Shares Funny Moment with Twitter

"Then I Googled and this popped up," Fif admitted. "WTF 🤨. I had to apologize!" his story concluded. Drake has yet to respond to the funny moment, though it likely won't be long before he has something to say. The 6ix God and his friend have been making headlines together consistently over the past few weeks, particularly due to the Power producer's desire to be showered in bras by fans as the "Over" hitmaker has.

On the topic of Michael Jackson, the Virgo icon has been in the news frequently following what would've been his 64th birthday. While plenty of artists have paid tribute to the "Thriller" hitmaker since his untimely death, none of them are doing it quite like Offset. Read what the rapper's wife, Cardi B, had to say about her man's portrait tattoo of MJ at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

