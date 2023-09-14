Chris Brown Claims He’s Better At Basketball Than J. Cole

Chris Brown thinks he has the advantage 1 on 1.

BYLavender Alexandria
Chris Brown Claims He’s Better At Basketball Than J. Cole

The cross-sections between rap and basketball are pretty apparent. Plenty of rappers are huge basketball fans with affiliations to their local teams but others take it even further. Rappers like Quavo and Common have participated in the NBA All-Star game and played so well they took home the MVP Award. The rapper who is likely most associated with professional basketball now is J. Cole. He spent a few years pursuing a professional career in the sport a full decade after making it as a rapper. While Cole admits that it was fun to indulge, he's since shifted his focus elsewhere.

Despite his status as one of rap music's definitive ballers, Chris Brown thinks he can beat Cole 1 on 1. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast the singer insisted that he could out-hoop Cole. Much of their conversation during the show revolves around basketball and it's actually Sharpe that prompts Brown with the question. Brown gave Cole his credit, but ultimately picked himself. "I know he works with a couple other guys I've worked with, too, as far as basketball training. He's amazing. I'm still not gonna doubt me, now. Give me a week of practice. I think I got him." Check out the full conversation below.

Read More: Chris Brown Says He Believes Himself To Be A “Good Person”

Chris Brown Thinks He's Got J. Cole 1 On 1

That isn't the only attention grabbing thing Chris Brown said on Sharpe's podcast. While on the show he claimed that he has over 15k unreleased songs in the vault. Even for an artist as prolific as Brown, that seems like a lot. Fans online were quick to protest the number he claimed.

Brown was also at the center of a new viral meme from Selena Gomez. The singer's negative reaction to him being nominated for a VMA award quickly made the rounds online even as she expressed her dissatisfaction with being a meme. Do you think Chris Brown is right about being able to beat J. Cole at basketball? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chris Brown Tells Zion Williamson To Be “The Best Man You Can Be”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.