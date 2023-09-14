Chris Brown Claims He’s Better At Basketball Than J. Cole

The cross-sections between rap and basketball are pretty apparent. Plenty of rappers are huge basketball fans with affiliations to their local teams but others take it even further. Rappers like Quavo and Common have participated in the NBA All-Star game and played so well they took home the MVP Award. The rapper who is likely most associated with professional basketball now is J. Cole. He spent a few years pursuing a professional career in the sport a full decade after making it as a rapper. While Cole admits that it was fun to indulge, he's since shifted his focus elsewhere.

Despite his status as one of rap music's definitive ballers, Chris Brown thinks he can beat Cole 1 on 1. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast the singer insisted that he could out-hoop Cole. Much of their conversation during the show revolves around basketball and it's actually Sharpe that prompts Brown with the question. Brown gave Cole his credit, but ultimately picked himself. "I know he works with a couple other guys I've worked with, too, as far as basketball training. He's amazing. I'm still not gonna doubt me, now. Give me a week of practice. I think I got him." Check out the full conversation below.

Read More: Chris Brown Says He Believes Himself To Be A “Good Person”

Chris Brown Thinks He's Got J. Cole 1 On 1

That isn't the only attention grabbing thing Chris Brown said on Sharpe's podcast. While on the show he claimed that he has over 15k unreleased songs in the vault. Even for an artist as prolific as Brown, that seems like a lot. Fans online were quick to protest the number he claimed.

Brown was also at the center of a new viral meme from Selena Gomez. The singer's negative reaction to him being nominated for a VMA award quickly made the rounds online even as she expressed her dissatisfaction with being a meme. Do you think Chris Brown is right about being able to beat J. Cole at basketball? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chris Brown Tells Zion Williamson To Be “The Best Man You Can Be”

