Timbaland Teases Fans With Conway The Machine Collab From New Project

Timbaland’s new era is about to be underway. Last week he announced that he was reuniting with former collaborators Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado for a new single and it’s coming very soon. The song is called “Keep Going Up” and will be released tomorrow September 1. It’s the first single off a new EP called Textbook Timbo that Timbaland will be releasing soon. To continue generating hype for the project he’s teased fans with another voice who will appear, Conway The Machine.

While Textbook Timbo doesn’t have an official release date yet, Timbaland has made it clear that the project is coming soon. In a new Instagram post he shared another piece of music from the forthcoming EP with fans. “Get familiar. Coming like a thief in the night,” he says in the video before playing a snippet of the song for fans. “TEXTBOOK TIMBO🤯🤯👀 Ep coming asap!!!!!! 9.1.23. The kickoff,” the caption of his post reads. Conway The Machine features on the song he previews and Conway himself showed up in the comments to hype it up. “it’s gettin spooky!!!” the rapper’s comment reads. Check out the full video below.

Timbaland Previews Song With Conway The Machine

Hype for Timbaland’s new project has been building ever since pictures of him in the studio with Timberlake and Furtado first hit the internet. That also came after Nelly Furtado teased the pair’ had new music ‘s forthcoming new music all the way back in July. The song is arriving soon with a lot of hype built up as a result.

Timbaland has never been afraid to shout out other producers and one in particular was on his mind recently. Last month he called Dr. Dre “the greatest to ever do it.” He went even further to call the west coast legend his “favorite producer.” What do you think of the preview Timbaland shared of his new song with Conway The Machine? Let us know in the comment section below.

