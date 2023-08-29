YG Asking Fan To Flash Him At Drake Concert In New Video

Interesting things have been happening at shows on Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour all summer. From piles of celebrities appearing throughout the tour to the various items thrown at Drake in particular while on stage. there’s been news stories following pretty much every single show. The newest one spawns from a video of YG that’s making its way around the internet right now. In the clip the rapper can pretty clearly be seen asking someone off camera to flash him. While it doesn’t seem to work at first he keeps up the requests. Whether or not it ultimately works is unclear but eventually he moves on to something else.

Fans in the comments clowned on the “West Coast Weekend” rapper quite a bit. “type sh*t,” the top comment on the post reads. Another comment conjures up a very random story about an encounter with the rapper. “Yg punched one of my friends in the face at one of his shows once cuz he was trollin,”it reads. Others took a less serious approach and used the opportunity to laugh at him. “Na this funny asss 🤣🤣🤣 what is he doing hahahah,” reads another top comment. Check out the entire clip below.

YG Tries To Get Fan To Flash Him

Videos of YG have been circulating a lot recently. Most of them come from nights out that the rapper takes with his new girlfriend Saweetie. While the pair occasionally team up with some sleek matching fits, they don’t always get love for their fashion. YG in particular has faced some hilarious criticism for fits he’s gone out in the past.

YG has also been capitalizing off one of the biggest news stories of the week, Donald Trump’s mugshot. The rapper famously referenced the disgraced politician in his song “FDT.” Now, he’s begun selling merch of Trump’s mugshot to capitalize on the event. What do you think of the clip of YG asking a fan to flash him? Let us know in the comment section below.

