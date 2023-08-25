Vic Mensa Previews “Victor” With New Single, “Blue Eyes”

Vic Mensa is an artist who has gone through various evolutions throughout his career. Overall, he is an artist who has a dedicated fanbase and is always interested in his next move. Coming out of Chicago, Vic has received a ton of co-signs, particularly from the likes of Kanye West and Chance The Rapper. Just a few years ago, Mensa decided to change things up and entered the world of punk rock. However, since that time, he has found his way back to his first love, hip-hop.

On September 15th, the artist will be dropping a brand-new album titled Victor. This is going to be a huge project for Mensa, and he is looking to make the most of it. To promote the project, he has come through with a brand-new single, simply titled “Blue Eyes.” The song is an emotional one for Mensa, as he speaks on his experience with wishing he were white due to the racism he faced. He also speaks of a woman who attempted to appear lighter-skinned but eventually got cancer in the process.

Vic Mensa Pours His Heart Out

These are all heartbreaking admissions that speak to the damage inflicted by racism. Additionally, as far as the music is concerned, we get some gorgeous instrumentation and even a choir. Vic sounds amazing on the song, offering steady flows that help to tell a powerful story.

Let us know what you think of this emotional new Vic Mensa song, in the comments section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fightin’ demons inside you, use a lightening, a cream to hide her complexion, killin’ herself from the inside

She couldn’t handle the sunshine

Her skin developped the cancer in the enzymes

What she thought was the answer, had now threatened to cancel the melanin that’s protectin’ her, it’s a thin line

