Young Capone Found Dead At 35

The search for Young Capone, also known as Dopeboy Ra or “RaRa,” has come to an unfortunate end. The 35-year-old rapper has been found dead, and the cause of death has yet to be revealed. His publicist, Aleesha Carter, took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 15) to confirm the news, as well as offer the late rapper a tribute. “This is with a heavy, heavy heart that I’m even posting this,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always.

Carter continued: “Young Capone, aka Dopeboy Ra, aka Rara, was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client, and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP @dopeboyra.” Prior to this news, Capone, real name Rodriquez Smith, had been reported missing in Chicago earlier this week. Around the time of his disappearance, there were concerns about his mental health.

Who is Young Capone?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleesha Carter, MBA (@aleeshacpr)

The underground Atlanta rap star grew to prominence in the early to mid-’00s. He’s worked with industry heavyweights like Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri. He would eventually get signed to Dupri’s So So Def label. Prior to switching his stage name to Dopeboy Ra, he dropped off two mixtapes — 2010’s Look Who’s Back and 2011’s Paper And Politics. His latest project SlumMade 2.0, was released in December 2022. Following the news of his death, tribute messages from his peers started to pour in.

Jermaine Dupri, Young Dro, and J.I.D were among those who offered the late rapper their condolences. “Really not the type of post i wanna be posting man. The making of this video was the first thing came to mind when I heard shawty was deceased. Big talent no. Condolences to his family and loved ones,” Dro wrote via Instagram. The rapper’s longtime friend and collaborator Runway Richy also mourned the rapper’s death on social media, sharing a handful of photos of them together along with a message celebrating their joint achievements. “I hate to say this, but Rest in peace my n*gga @gxdsxlldxpe @dopeboyra,” he wrote. “[F*ck] what they talking bout we dropped a classic on dese [ninja emoji].

