Adam22 Questions Flyysoulja About His Sexuality: Watch

Adam22 is someone who has no shame when it comes to asking some invasive questions on his podcast. After all, he is the same man who is currently causing a stir thanks to the actions of Lena The Plug. Overall, when it comes to podcasting, Adam takes an interesting approach, even if it feels like it is purely for shock value. At the end of the day, his podcast goes viral frequently, and even if you hate him, he is probably going to remain a prominent figure for a while.

On Wednesday night, Adam ended up securing an interview with the Island Boys. Of course, they are getting a lot of heat right now for their incestuous kissing videos. A lot of people are weirded out by their schtick, but they seem to be keeping it up. Recently, Flyysoulja came out as gay, which has sparked even more discourse. During their interview, Adam22 sought to get to the bottom of all of this. In the clip below, he asks Flyysoulja if he is actually gay, which leads to a confusing response.

Read More: Island Boys Brother Flyysoulja Says Clip Of Them Kissing Isn’t Sexual In Nature

Adam22 Asks For Clarification

Adam22 asks Flyy Soulja of the Island Boys about his recent statements 😂 pic.twitter.com/03XyDEB7El — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 3, 2023

Essentially, Flyysoulja describes himself as a “top.” However, it is clear that the influencer doesn’t fully understand what that word means or implies. Moreover, some of his comments led to Adam concluding that he is actually bisexual. Although, Flyysoulja says this is not actually the case. By the end of the clip, you actually come out understanding a whole lot less about the Island Boys. Unfortunately, Adam’s attempts at being the next Hunter S. Thompson were all for nothing here.

It truly remains to be seen whether or not this Island Boys moment is going to last. They are doing their best to keep the clout machine pulling. However, some feel as though the schtick is wearing thin. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Read More: Adam22 & “Island Boys” Star FlyySoulja Get Into Heated Exchange: “You Inbred F*ck”