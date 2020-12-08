It's unclear where these rumors are coming from but, all of a sudden, it looks like hip-hop's favorite anti-hero Tekashi 6ix9ine may be prepping his return with a new single this Friday.

The rapper has been remarkably absent from the rap game, as well as social media, for the last several months. Ever since his latest album TattlesTales flopped in sales and on the charts, the rapper has seemingly been too embarrassed to talk his shit online. He's slowly been creeping back into the public eye, nearly getting into a fight with boxer Gervonta Davis at a strip club in Miami. He's also been spotted out a few times, seemingly changing up his look by growing out his facial hair.

It seems as though he may also be nearing his return to the music scene, at least as far as the rumors are concerned.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

OnSmash is presently reporting that the rapper will be back on the circuit as soon as this Friday, December 11, returning with a new single titled "Shooter". It would make sense that Tekashi 6ix9ine would be starting to roll out another album, especially considering the fact that he had signed a two-album deal with his label post-prison. It's unclear where these rumors are coming from, so we would take this information with a grain of salt.

The single has not yet been confirmed and, even if it does get announced, it doesn't feel like enough time has passed for 6ix9ine to make a successful comeback from his fall from grace.



Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

We'll keep you posted on any potential news regarding this.

