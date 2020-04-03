It hasn't even been twenty-four hours since Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison but, already, he's plotting out his next moves.

During the time he was locked up, it was revealed that the controversial Brooklyn rapper had signed a new multi-million deal with 10K Projects and, now that he has been granted permission to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement, he is getting to work on a couple of new albums.

Hours after news broke of 6ix9ine's release, Complex spoke to the rapper's lawyer Dawn Florio, who confirmed that he is allowed to work on new music while on house arrest. He also may be returning to social media soon.



"What he’s gonna do is, he already has that advance for 10K Projects," says Florio. "So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that’s what he’s going to be working on."

Because he already has the advance from the label, 6ix9ine will reportedly need to deliver both albums promptly, which Florio echoed.

"He already got an advance for all those millions of dollars. So he's gotta put out those two albums as soon as possible," she added.

While the Brooklyn native will likely not be restricted from using social media, his page will be monitored heavily and trolling will not be tolerated. His posts must be in good taste.

Are you excited to hear what 6ix9ine has been writing behind bars?

