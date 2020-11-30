Out and about for the first time in months, Tekashi 6ix9ine finally made a public appearance at a nightclub in Miami, Florida for his girlfriend Jade's birthday. People are talking about the rapper's re-appearance following his album flop, placing a focus on his trollery of Gervonta Davis, who he seemingly wanted to fight at the club.

As he's been doing all year, 6ix9ine also seemingly stepped out with a new look, growing and grooming his mustache (to close out Movember) and throwing over $100,000 in cash. According to TMZ, they were at a gentlemen's club, walking in with over $200,000 and emptying out at least half of that on the dancers. The rapper was wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana get-up, complete with tons of jewelry around his neck and his new mustache.

Earlier this year, 6ix9ine was spotted with a full beard, so it looks like he's trying out different looks to see what sticks before possibly making his grand re-introduction to the world.

His appearance at the club is notable, especially because he was released from prison with the condition that he was at risk of contracting COVID-19 with his pre-existing medical conditions, including asthma. 6ix9ine didn't seem to care about his health last night though, partying without a mask over his face. It's worthwhile to add that in Florida, you're able to go clubbing without a mask.

Do you think 6ix9ine's mustache suits him?

[via]