Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn't been showing face much. We can't blame him, either. It's gotta be humiliating to flop on the charts after the number of antics he tried to pull ahead of time. There have been a few moments where he's popped up on social media since then. Namely, after King Von's passing.

But while he might not be actively on Instagram as he once was, he's still out here in the clubs throwing cash. Last night, the rapper was spotted out at a Miami club where he was throwing cash with his girlfriend by his side. But apparently, he wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. Gervonta Davis was also in the club and things got incredibly tense between the two. The footage started making rounds on social media of Tekashi 6ix9ine appearing to throw a wad of cash at Davis. The video also had a caption alleging that Davis was

Another clip shows Tekashi 6ix9ine, presumably behind security on an elevated platform, antagonizing Davis even further. He's then spotted throwing cash in anger as if he couldn't just leave the club if he was that upset.

Gervonta hit Instagram to address the shenanigans with a brief message. "SnitchK," he wrote in one IG Story slide. "You get hit for just being around a mf... but who am I!"

It doesn't look like anyone actually got hurt but Tekashi 6ix9ine sure seemed upset.

Read, "Sara Molina Talks 6ix9ine: Their Daughter, Past Relationship Failures & More."