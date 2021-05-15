Earlier today, it was reported that Chicago artist Lil Reese was shot during a shootout in a parking garage. As it stands, two men are in critical condition while another man is in serious condition. It is unknown which condition Lil Reese is currently in, however, all three men who were shot are now in the hospital. According to reports, Lil Reese and a group of men were allegedly shooting at each other which ultimately led to the injuries.

Details surrounding the incident remain scarce although that hasn't stopped some people from being disrespectful. After DJ Akademiks posted the news on his Instagram page, 6ix9ine decided to scurry into the picture by making a comment that relates back to the King Von shooting. "Lil Tim out here wildin," 6ix9ine wrote. Of course, this is a reference to Lul Tim who was arrested for his alleged involvement in Von's death. In a separate post, 6ix9ine escalated things once more, saying "How he got shot before Quando."

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

6ix9ine and Lil Reese have exchanged words in the past and when it comes to Chicago artists, 6ix9ine has always played the role of an antagonist. After leaving prison, 6ix9ine even went on a disrespectful tour of Chicago, and many in the city have been upset at the blatant disrespect.

Reese's current situation is a serious one, and it should be treated as such. Details continue to come out, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty