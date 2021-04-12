In the months following King Von's shooting death in Atlanta, rival rapper Quando Rondo continues to antagonize the entire OTF team by showing love to Lul Tim, real name Timothy Leeks, who allegedly fired the fatal shots on Von. After Tim's release from jail on bond, he's been moving around freely as Quando Rondo celebrates his return home. Most recently, the "End Of Story" rapper showed off the brand new watch that he bought for Lul Tim, cashing out on a bedazzled luxury piece for the 22-year-old.

"ME AND MY TWIN," wrote Quando Rondo over the weekend on Instagram Stories. The post was accompanied by a photo of two new watches that Quando seemingly purchased recently: one with black details and another with blue. He tagged Lul Tim's account on Instagram, revealing that the second luxury accessory was purchased for the accused shooter of King Von.

In the comments, people have been pointing out the fact that Lil Durk and Von's team have not retaliated, which many expected them to do by this point. Others theorized that Quando is only spoiling Tim because he knows the other side will be coming down with the hammer soon.

Check out the watch that Quando for Tim below and let us know what you think of the situation.