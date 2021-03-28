Quando Rondo joined his affiliates Louwopp, Jumpout Blacc, and 333Pab in celebrating the news that Lul Tim has been granted a $100k bond by uploading a picture of Tim on Instagram, Saturday.

The captionless photo shows Tim in a kitchen and includes Rondo's song, "Blue Opps."

333Pab wrote in his post, “@lul_timm3 Pluto otw next welcome home cuz!”

“Ain’t no more free lul tim. Welcome cacc cuz,” Jumpout Blacc added.

Senior Public Information Officer Tracy Flanagan confirmed to XXL that Tim's $100k bond was posted on Friday: "He’s still in jail. He does have a $100K bond and must be fitted with an ankle monitor."

Tim was charged with murder in the November 2020 killing of King Von at the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta.

“Honest truth, I wouldn’t wish jail on my worst enemies,” Von's manager, Track, admitted to VladTV in February. “That’s just how I am, how I’m built. Honest truth, I could care — that’s his situation and he gotta deal with it. That’s his team. Whatever’s going on with them, that’s on them. Me, personally, I know what I’m dealing with losing my brother and his family and just making sure we keep everything going. I don’t really think or even consider what’s going on on that side. That’s for them to figure out what they got going on.”