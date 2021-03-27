The death of King Von was a particular tragedy that the hip-hop community is still reeling from. The budding Chicago rapper was shot and killed in Atlanta after an altercation with a member of Quando Rondo's camp. Lul Tim, an affiliate of Quando, was arrested for Von's murder and has remained in prison since he was apprehended by authorities.

It seems that Lul Tim was released on bond, according to members of Quando Rondo's camp. Two accounts that are among the 10 followed by Quando Rondo's Instagram account posted photos of Tim in celebration of his alleged release. "Ain't no more free lul tim. Welcome cacc cuz," Jumpout Blacc wrote on his IG. Another account @333pab also shared a celebratory post, "@lul_timm3 Pluto otw next welcome home cuz!"

Outlets like SayCheeseTV and VladTV have reported that Lul Tim, real name Timothy Leeks, was released from jail on $100K bond. SayCheeseTV said that he was released last night and shared his mugshot.

Though Quando Rondo hasn't made any public comments regarding Lul Tim's reported release, he's continuously shown his support for him since the murder of Von in November. Just a few weeks ago, as fans called for Rondo to be more compassionate towards Von's family, Rondo said that the late Chicago rapper "got himself in that situation."

We'll keep you posted on any updates regarding Lul Tim's case.

