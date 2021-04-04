In November of last year, Chicago-bred rapper King Von was fatally shot while in Atlanta after a scuffle with Quando Rondo's crew, sending shockwaves through the rap community. Since then, tensions have been hot between the rapper's respective crews, consistently firing shots at each other online since the incident. Rondo's affiliate Lul Tim was arrested and charged as the alleged gunman, but rumors began to circulate recently that he had been granted a $100,000 bond in the case.

There seems to be truth to the speculation, though, as Lul Tim took to Instagram himself to show he's living life pretty unbothered these days. In his first live since being released on bond, the accused killer drove around in his vehicle while eating chips and interacting with viewers.

His carefree mannerisms and overall comfort in being seen in public and so visibly on social media shocked social media users familiar with the aftermath of King Von's death. Dear friends to the late Chicago rapper like Pooh Shiesty, Lil Durk, and 600Breezy have all previously sworn in one way or another to make sure justice is served accordingly, so seeing the accused assailant cruising so casually in his ride left some wondering if they really meant it.

Lul Tim, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, was rumored to have been released from jail after posting the $100k bond at the end of March. "Ain't no more free lul tim. Welcome cacc cuz," wrote a member of Quando Rondo's crew over a picture of Leeks at the time celebrating his return.

We'll keep you updated on further developments in the forthcoming trial.