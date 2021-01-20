There haven't been many Tekashi 6ix9ine sightings lately, so after a news reporter took to Twitter to claim that the rapper was involved in a robbery, there was a bit of confusion. Florida Fox Sports talk show host Andy Slater popped up with a tweet that caught the attention of 6ix9ine fans and foes, alike. "SLATER SCOOP: Rapper Tekashi69 is under investigation by Miami police after being involved in a possible strong-armed robbery, a senior law enforcement official tells me," he wrote hours ago. "The incident happened within the past hour."

Details regarding the incident were scarce and Slater didn't offer up any other information until he gave his update. "After an investigation, the alleged victim made up most of his story, police sources tell me," he later tweeted. "The incident, which did involve Tekashi69, took place at a paintball shooting range in Miami. The rapper has been cleared of any wrongdoing."

No additional details about the rapper's accuser have been shared. Since releasing his Tattle Tales project, 6ix9ine has kept a relatively low profile. His trolling antics have subsided for the time being, aside from his continued jabs at Lil Durk in the wake of King Von's murder.