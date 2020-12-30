Tekashi 6ix9ine has been a thorn in Lil Durk's side for the last few months, and tensions have heated up despite the former's relative absence in the game as of late. For the most part, 6ix9ine has steered clear of any controversy following his TattleTales album flop, coming out of the shadows only to disrespect some of his biggest rivals, including Lil Durk. With his new album The Voice selling upwards of 80,000 copies in its first eight days out, sales reports have been confusing as they mostly do not comprise Durk's actual first-day sales since it released a day before the industry's standard of Friday, missing just under 25,000 units.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

When he first noticed Durk's first-week sales for The Voice, 6ix9ine decided to take the opportunity to be pretty vile, getting under the Chicago rapper's skin and telling his close affiliate King Von to "rest in piss". Now, with DJ Akademiks reporting on Lil Durk's "first-week" sales of 23,000 units, which were actually only pulled from his first twenty-four hours on the market, 6ix9ine made a choice to get back out of his rat trap and snap.

"Nuski and Von died for this???? @lildurk," wrote the Brooklyn rapper in the comments, referencing the deaths of Lil Durk's cousin and his close friend.

On a more positive note, Lil Yachty also made a comment, congratulating Durkio on his success with this album, claiming that these numbers are a win.

"W one day of sales, Durk the [GOAT]," wrote Lil Boat.

Maybe Tekashi 6ix9ine didn't actually read the full post before commenting? This is a pretty impressive feat to pull in 23,000 sales on the first day...

Lil Durk recently doubled down on the success of his new album, writing on social media that the "trenches are behind" him. Did you listen to The Voice?