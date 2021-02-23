Tekashi 6ix9ine is back on the scene, promising to be a menace for weeks to come. The controversial Brooklyn-based artist has been getting back to his old ways, dissing everybody that crosses his mind, including Lil Durk, the late King Von, and Meek Mill. With regards to his beef with Meek, 6ix9ine ran up on the rapper at a nightclub in Florida, nearly getting into a physical altercation. The fight was recorded from both sides and 6ix9ine used the footage in his new music video for "ZAZA", his return single. That may pose an issue for him in the future.

Meek Mill and his team of lawyers are currently trying to get the video removed from the internet for using his likeness for personal gain and profit, as per a cease and desist letter that 6ix9ine shared on Instagram, which allegedly came from Meek's office. "HOW YOU START SOMETHING YOU CANT FINISH?????" asked the loud-mouthed rapper in his post. "HE WANT TO BE TAKEN OUT THE VIDEO BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE LAUGHING AT HIM."

In the letter, Meek's lawyer addresses Create Music Group, Tekashi's label, and alleges that 6ix9ine is using unlawfully exploiting Meek's likeness for commercial benefit without his authorization or consent. They are asking for the video to be removed from all public platforms as a result.

As it stands, the video was taken down from YouTube and made unlisted, so only people with the link can watch. It currently stands at 29 million total views. If you haven't watched it and you're curious, check it out below.