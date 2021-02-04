Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back. After taking a break from the internet following his album flop last year, the Brooklyn rapper has returned with a snippet of some new music, also debuting a brand new look.

The much-hated recording artist chose Thursday as the perfect time to make his comeback, which he has seemingly been plotting for a while. Posting a video on Instagram, 6ix9ine debuted his new song, rapping to the camera and popping up for the first time in months. He's got a full beard now, full-body tattoos to add to his previous look, and a different hair color. He's also going crazy in the studio with a comb in his hand, replacing what likely would have been a handgun.

The song sounds much like his former releases, so if you're a fan of those tracks, you'll like this one too.

According to 6ix9ine, it could be released tonight. "ARE YOU READY?????" he asked in his caption. "100,000 comments if you want this right now!!!! I TOOK ENOUGH TIME OFF TO SHOW YOU THIS INTERNET SH*T IS BORING WITHOUT ME. SUCK MY D*CK."



Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images

The video was only posted a few minutes ago, but it's already got over a million views. Thus, his goal of reaching 100,000 comments is probably attainable.

Are you here for 6ix9ine's comeback? Let us know in the comments.