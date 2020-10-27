Tekashi 6ix9ine was once regarded as the biggest troll in hip-hop. He would run around the streets and on social media antagonizing his foes, going up against people like The Game, YG, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, Juice WRLD, and many others. Despite his worldwide popularity, he was seemingly unable to sustain a long-lasting career, making his millions and dropping off the face of the earth this year.

In recent weeks, we haven't heard a peep from Tekashi. In fact, ever since his album flopped on the charts, he's only shared a couple of posts on social media. Could he be plotting out another return or does he know that people aren't messing with him the same way they used to?



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ebro Darden, one of hip-hop's most popular radio personalities, has never been a big fan of 6ix9ine. In fact, he's even had beef with the rapper at times. Despite his personal feelings about the Brooklynite, Ebro seems to believe that there is no comeback staged for 6ix9ine and, even if there is, it won't go anywhere.

"Name an artist that was 'poppin' in the last 3yrs that is completely finished now," asked the radio host on Twitter. "I’ll start. Tekashi 69."

Only time will tell if 6ix9ine is indeed "completely finished" but there is no denying that he's fallen off from his high horse in the last year. After hitting #1 with the Nicki Minaj-assisted "Trollz", the rapper failed to make any noise with his album TattleTales, which only sold 53,000 units in its first week out. That's a great figure for a low-key artist, or even a big-time artist but, for Tekashi, who made his money trolling other artists for selling around the same amount, it was a reality check.

Still, there are tons of upcoming documentaries about his rise and fall, including the recently-previewed Supervillain, which is set to debut next year.

Do you think he's "completely finished"?