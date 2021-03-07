It seems like for Tekashi 6ix9ine, the word "snitch" or "rat" should come with a trigger warning in his day-to-day life. Since the aftermath of his high-profile federal RICO case, any reference to the word sets the Brooklyn rapper off on a tirade of violence and anger. Take for example the lawsuit a Miami stripper filed against the rapper recently for aggravated assault after he hurled a glass bottle across the room at a nightclub when someone called him a rat. His latest crusade at the suggestion of snitch activity is against Pooh Shiesty, and of all places underneath a DJ Akademiks comment section.

The hip-hop media personality reposted a screenshot of Pooh Shiesty giving a word on "snitches." The "Back in Blood" artist penned on a black screen in his story, "It's 2 types of rats in the world. Only 1 type of snitch."

He continued in a second story post, "You don't got to talk to the police to be a rat." While it is unclear who exactly the Memphis native might be talking about, like a rat to cheese, 6ix9ine took to the comment section of the post to leave an insensitive comment aimed at Pooh Shiesty.

He asked in the comments of the post, "Didn't his bother just die?"

6ix9ine previously used Pooh Shiesty lyrics to cruelly mock King Von's untimely death. Whatever 6ix9ine's goal in targeting different rappers in the game is, hopefully, is uncovered pretty soon.

