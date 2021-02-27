It seems like wherever Tekashi 6ix9ine goes, trouble soon follows suit. The Brooklyn native returned home last year in April after receiving a two-year prison sentence in his high-profile federal RICO case, which ended with him being dubbed a "snitch" by many in the hip-hop community. Obviously a sore topic for the 24-year-old "Gooba" artist, it seems like someone referring to him as such was the source of a brawl inside a Miami strip club a week ago. According to TMZ, the rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, ended up smashing a bottle on a dancer's head inside the club after she accidentally got caught in the crossfire.



Alexis Salaberrios is now hitting the troubled rapper with a lawsuit she filed Friday (February 26) over the bloody incident that happened on February 20th inside Gold Rush Cabaret. In the suit, she claims Hernandez "deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury." Her attorney David M. Tarlow told TMZ the deadly object in question was a champagne bottle, and he's claiming Tekashi flung the object at someone who called him a rat. The bottle missed its target, and Alexis is claiming she suffered from the blow instead.

Tarlow tells the publication her injuries required a trip to the emergency room where she had to receive numerous staples to close a pretty nasty head wound. In legal docs obtained by TMZ, Alexis is also aiming her guns at the Gold Rush club for their lack of security around Hernandez considering he's known to have a "propensity for violence." After being injured, she claims club staffers ushered the rapper out and immediately pressured her to not call the police regarding the incident.

She's suing the club for gross negligence and Tekashi for aggravated battery, but his attorney claims he was involved in no such thing. "There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed," told Lance Lazzaro to TMZ.

We'll keep you updated with further developments in the case.

