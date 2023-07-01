Jim Jones Thinks Dissing Dead People Is “Distasteful”

During a recent interview, Jim Jones shared his thoughts on people talking smack about poeple who have passed on. He appeared on the People’s Party podcast, telling Talib Kweli that he’s not a fan. The artist revealed that he just doesn’t see the point, explaining how he finds it to be “distasteful.” He continues, saying that in his time, people involved with criminal activity would try to hide it, not promote it. Capo also says that today, people are much more likely to publicize their crimes, which he doesn’t understand.

“When you’re talking about a dead person he’s already defeated,” he explains. “what good does it hold you to talk about that person that’s dead.” The artist continues, “Especially the way they’re talking about it right now.” He goes on to explain that in his experience, people would avoid discussing murder. “These were things we were trying to stay far away from,” he reveals. “If we were into that type of life of crime,” he adds, “these were things that we were trying to get away with.”

Read More: Jim Jones Says JAY-Z & Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Split Could’ve Been Avoided

Jim Jones Shares His Thoughts On Discussing The Dead

During a roundtable discussion last month, Jim Jones spoke on the late 2Pac. He gave him him credit for popularizing rap beef as a means to promote music. “The beef inside of hip-hop is not a mixtape thing,” he explained. “It’s a hip-hop thing. It’s a lot of n***as that got a lot of ego, puttin’ them in the same room, and s**t is bound to happen. But the mixtapes heightened a lot of situations, because now, it could be totally unfiltered.”

He continued, “At that time in hip-hop, we was watching Tupac and all of them, and watching how successful they was gettin’ goin’ cr*zy on everybody. It was a whole era right there where this was a marketing tool that was working for major labels and artists at the time that had the upper hand.”

Read More: Pusha T’s Response Diss Track To Jim Jones Surfaces, But It’s A.I.-Generated

[Via]