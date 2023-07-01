Gunna Fires Back At Haters Waiting For Him To Fall Off

It seems that with every passing week, Gunna’s made an even stronger case as to why a Gift & a Curse stands as one of the strongest hip-hop offerings of the year. Without a single feature attached, Gunna returned with an undeniable body of work. The project captured the struggles he endured since his arrest last year. And even though the hip-hop community at large hasn’t necessarily embraced Gunna, it’s clear that his fanbase still rocks with him, thanks to the strength of his latest album.

Naturally, many felt that Gunna wouldn’t be able to revive his career after people accused him of copping a plea against his co-defendants, specifically Young Thug. While Gunna’s maintained that he never folded on Thugger or anyone else for that matter, there are still plenty of folks who are wishing on his downfall. Evidently, their prayers haven’t been effective, especially since Gunna just nabbed his first solo top 10 record of his career with “f*kumean.”

Read More: Gunna Turns Up On A Boat In New “fukumean” Music Video

Gunna’s Message To The Haters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusic)

Although Gunna attempted to stay lowkey, especially within social media discourse, he had to put his doubters on blast. To start the week, he sent out a message to those who hoped that he’d fall off. A video appeared on his Instagram Story with a man who is expertly balancing on a tightrope while it swings back and forth. Clearly, Gunna sees himself in that man. “Them: I can’t wait until he falls off,” the caption reads before it reads “Me” above the man’s balancing act.

His response came around the time he confirmed that he’d be returning to the stage for the first time since the RICO arrest. Later this year, the rapper will perform two concerts in New York and Los Angeles. The Brooklyn, NY show – dubbed “The Gift” – will take place at the Barclays Center on September 9th while his Los Angeles show – titled “The Curse” – will be hosted at the YouTube Theatre on September 28th. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Gunna. Check out his post above.

Read More: Did Gunna Beat The Snitching Narrative? Twitter Reacts To “A Gift & A Curse”