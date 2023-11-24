Lori Harvey and Quavo found themselves engulfed in dating rumors this weekend after paparazzi spotted them at the same restaurant. Images surfaced of the entrepreneur and the musician leaving the same spot in California separately, although it was enough to add fuel to the fire. Fans immediately ran with the headlines but it turns out that the rumors weren’t true. According to TMZ sources, the two were merely at the same place at the same time. Besides that, the two arrived separately and ate lunch at different tables.

While many believed that Quavo and Lori both got lunch together at San Vicente Bungalows, the rapper was apparently handling business. The rapper sat at an entirely different table where he had a lunch meeting and apparently, had little interaction with Lori Harvey. Furthermore, both Lori and Quavo shut down the rumors shortly after they surfaced. In a comment on TikTok, which Quavo later co-signed, Lori explained that she was having lunch with her besties who were right behind her.

Quavo & Lori Harvey Dispel Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey had time to clear the air tuhday! Sis responded to a TikTok video claiming she went out with Quavo for lunch and denied the interaction. 📸:(@GettyImages ) pic.twitter.com/7AmHlxA0mV — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 14, 2023

As the rumors hit the internet, fans were confused, especially since Lori Harvey has been dating Snowfall star Damson Idris over the past few months. Evidently, the two are still going strong. Shortly after the rumors surfaced, Harvey shared a photo alongside Idris to ensure fans that they were still together. The couple began dating in 2022 and have appeared together at a number of events, including Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour.

Meanwhile, Quavo seems to be getting things in motion for his next studio album, Rocket Power, which is due out later this year. The rapper recently released the latest single, “Turn Yo Clic Up,” ft Future, which coincidentally mentions Lori Harvey. During Future’s verse, he raps, “I got it out the field, fuck Russell/ Go and ask Lori about the Patek, then go and ask Jordan ask Dess,” Future raps on the song. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Quavo’s new album.

