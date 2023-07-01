The ESPYS happened yesterday, and Quavo was there to watch the awards ceremony and continue his de facto marketing for his upcoming album. The Migos artist graced the ESPY Awards carpet with a cream-colored leather jacket, cream-colored slacks, black dress shoes, and so much ice, including a diamond grill. “Ballin Like [An] Athlete But Got No Jumper!” Quavo exclaimed on his Instagram, along with the hashtag for his soon-to-be-released album, Rocket Power.

He’s been on a mission on his social media, promoting his latest solo project after he and former groupmate Offset decided to part ways. The Migos band separated after the tragic death of the third member and Quavo’s nephew, Takeoff. During this album rollout, Quavo has been paying respects to Takeoff, saying that he still misses his rap brother as he looks to improve upon his solo career.

Read more: Sha’Carri Richardson Blasts ESPN for ESPYs Exploitation

What The ESPY Awards Had In Store For Quavo

The ESPYS gave Quavo and the rest of the world plenty of content, including some hip-hop influence. Lil Wayne dusted off the mic and performed “A Milli” in a shockingly impressive performance. His rendition, which included updated lyrics to showcase the year in sports, opened up the ceremony. “My pen so elite, on the sheet, on the tablet, and my mind / God is good, Damar Hamlin doing fine,” was one of his lyric updates. He was referring to Damar Hamlin’s miraculous recovery from a heart attack during a Buffalo Bills game late last year.

Hamlin later awarded an ESPY to the teammates in the Bills organization that saved his life. These were just a few of the moments that made the ESPYS incredible this year, with Quavo getting a front-row seat to the show. He has yet to announce when he will release Rocket Power, but the anticipation is that he will drop a new song tomorrow with Future on the track. Either way, new Quavo music is coming soon!

Read more: Lori Harvey Reportedly Went For Lunch With Quavo

[Via]