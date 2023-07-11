In case you don’t know, Dave Portnoy is a bit of a controversial person. Overall, Portnoy has been able to build a sports media empire off of some problematic means. However, he still boasts a wild amount of wealth, and he truly does not care what you think of him. At this point, Barstool Sports remains one of the biggest entities in the sports world. Although it has faced numerous controversies over the years, it continues to be a force in the industry.

If you follow Dave Portnoy, then you are well aware of the fact that sometimes, he gets himself into trouble with his mouth. For instance, he recently had some bizarre comments about Tom Brady and his newfound friendship with Kim Kardashian. “If he wants to f—k her, go f—k her in a motel and gossip and tell your friends. … We’re not dating the Kardashians, Tom,” Portnoy said. “If you go down to that level, we all go down. We’re better than that.” The fact that he referred to Tom Brady as “we” is weird, but hey, it is par for the course.

Dave Portnoy Replies

With all due respect….gross https://t.co/P1WxclmmeK — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 10, 2023

Following his comments, Sonja Morgan from Real Housewives Of New York City decided to chime in. “Awesome. Does that mean Dave will take me to a motel?” she said, according to Page Six. In the end, Dave Portnoy clearly didn’t love this response, as he simply said “with all due respect…gross.” Needless to say, these two will not be linking up, anytime soon. As for the Tom Brady and Kim K stuff, it doesn’t seem like the two are actually dating. Instead, the two were just chatting it up at the infamous Michael Rubin party.

If there is one thing for certain, it is that Dave Portnoy will continue to be a controversial figure in the industry. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sports world and beyond. We will always keep you informed.

