Jordan Poole discussed his relationships with his former Warriors teammates while speaking with the media over the weekend. When asked about the role Draymond Green played in his departure following their infamous preseason spat, last year, he said that he’s focused on his current team.

“We’re in Washington now,” Poole told the reporter. “Playing with [Kyle Kuzma], great duo. Being able to really flourish, expand your game and help a new team. Help lead an entire group of guys, it’s a challenge that we’re up for… Everybody’s locked in, wants to be here, start something that we can have that can be special.”

Read More: Draymond Green Shades Jordan Poole In TikTok

Jordan Poole With Draymond Green

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Poole also discussed his relationship with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson specifically. He labeled them the best shooters of all time while revealing that he still feels he can call them any time he needs. “Those are the two greatest shooters of all time, in my opinion, personally,” Poole said. “It’s just things that you learn in practice, in the game, on the road that you wouldn’t be able to learn not being in the mix. And I’m thankful for that. I’m grateful for that. You learn, you apply it to what your skill set [is], the things that you want to be able to be good at.”

“I also built a relationship to where I can ask them. I can text Steph, I can text Klay, I can call them and just have a conversation. That doesn’t leave, that doesn’t go anywhere,” Poole continued. “If anything, I just know the plays that they run.”

Jordan Poole Discusses His Former Teammates

Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” pic.twitter.com/HT9DAK7kjb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2023

"I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them and just have a conversation. That doesn't go anywhere. If anything, I just know the plays that they run."



Jordan Poole on his relationship with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 💯



(via @Hoop_District)pic.twitter.com/ZwsRZhJEjG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 9, 2023

Jordan Poole joined the Wizards as a part of a package trade including Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, and draft picks. In return, the Warriors acquired Chris Paul.

Read More: Steph Curry Says Goodbye To Jordan Poole

[Via]